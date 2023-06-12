JDRF Cliff Harris Golf Tournament continues to raise money for diabetes research

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - More than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes according to the American Diabetes Association—over one million of which have Type 1 diabetes.

To help fund research in hopes for a cure, the annual Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Cliff Harris Golf Tournament took place on June 12 at the Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco.

It was a sold-out event with more than 200 people participating.

The tournament has raised more than $5 million since it started.

This tournament brings in Dallas Cowboys legends such as Roger Staubach and many others to be on the same team to raise money.

CBS News Texas spoke with the former Cowboys player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Harris himself on why he started this tournament and the deep personal connection to him.

"My dad was a Type 1 diabetic, every day I saw him get up and shoot himself in the thigh with a shot of insulin and so I have a commitment to JDRF, juvenile diabetes research foundation to find a way to really beat diabetes and really try to eliminate the complications that go along with it," said Harris who added he felt good to give back to something that he is linked to.

"Living with Type 1 diabetes has been really hard, I've had it for about 9 years growing up with it, I've learned how to adjust," said JDRF youth ambassador Zara Paul, who has Type 1 diabetes.

Paul and other ambassadors are even visiting Washington D.C. to speak with lawmakers to make a change.

"They need to help fund research and I would say they really need to bring light to diabetes in general because a lot of people don't understand its an invisible disease," said Paul.

"We're hopefully going to advocate and to make a difference with research and finding a cure," said Pranav Rahu, another JDRF youth ambassador who will head to Washington D.C.

According to JDRF, 2.1 million people in the U.S. are expected to have Type 1 diabetes by 2040.