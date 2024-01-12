DNA evidence leads to arrest of Denton sexual assault suspect

DENTON – Following a multi-year sexual assault investigation, DNA evidence has led to the arrest and indictment of Jason Warren in connection to two sexual assault cases.

Jason Warren, 38 Denton Police Department

Investigators said Warren was linked to a March 8, 2020 assault at a home in the 2400 block of Charlotte Street. The victim told police Warren forced her onto her bed after he broke in. She resisted though, and he took off, according to police. Detectives collected evidence, which was later analyzed at a lab, and an unknown DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System law enforcement database.

Eight months later, on Nov. 7, 2020, police said Warren knocked on another woman's door in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street. He reportedly engaged the victim in casual conversation before forcing his way into her apartment and sexually assaulting her, police said. A forensic examination kit was completed, and an unknown male DNA profile was obtained at the time.

A month later in December, Denton police were notified that the DNA profiles generated in both cases were linked. They requested Dallas FBI's help with more DNA testing.

In November 2023, these efforts resulted in the identification of a relative of the still unknown suspect. Subsequent investigation into the family lineage led to the Warren, a current Marshall resident who previously lived in Denton.

A DNA sample was obtained from the 38-year-old suspect and taken to a lab for analysis, where it was concluded that Warren's DNA profile could not be excluded as a contributor to the DNA samples collected.

On Jan. 9, Warren was indicted on two counts of sexually motivated burglary of a habitation intend other felony, a first-degree felony. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 11 on two Denton warrants, as well as a criminal trespass of a habitation warrant from the Waco Police Department. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a total $210,000 bond.

He's currently being transported to the Denton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to these cases, or any unreported incidents, is encouraged to contact Detective Marqui Curtis at (940) 349-7727.