Joseph Aparicio faces murder charge in connection to Janeecia Mason slaying

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Homicide detectives have arrested Joseph Aparicio, 29, in connection to the killing of Janeecia Mason, 19, of Dallas.

Janeecia Mason, 19 Fort Worth Police Department

Mason's family filed a missing person's report on March 17.

Her body was found on March 23 lying in a bed of rocks along the Trinity River in Fort Worth. Investigators determined she was shot twice and that Mason didn't die where she was found. Detectives saw markings and impressions in the dirt between her body and the gravel strip near the edge of the road. According to an arrest-warrant affidavit obtained by CBSNewsTexas, Mason was dragged to where she was ultimately discovered.

A witness told police Mason got into a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 23 with a Hispanic man around 9 p.m. She was never seen alive again.

Surveillance footage showed the red car driving through an area known for street prostitution an hour or so later. At that same time, Mason's cell phone pinged in the same location, according to detectives. They did a public record search for all red Chevrolet Monte Carlos in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which ultimately led them to Aparicio, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit.

"It is my belief that Joseph picked up Janeecia in the red Monte Carlo on Walnut Hill and drove through the industrial area just south of there. Shortly afterward, her phone stopped sending location data to the carrier. The car is then seen returning home shortly afterward on the night of March 27," according to the arrest-warrant affidavit.

Aparicio also owns a green Jeep, which detectives said they believe he drove to later dump her body several days later by Precinct Line Road, under the bridge.

A swab done on the front passenger seat of the Monte Carlo tested positive for blood, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit. Women's clothing matching what Mason was wearing that night were also found in Aparicio's bedroom.

Aparicio is facing a murder charge.