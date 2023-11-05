Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23

Jalen Hurts braved a direct hit on his injured left knee to throw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for another tush push score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles over the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 on Sunday night.

The Eagles are the only 8-1 team in the NFL.

The Eagles did all they could on Dallas' final drive to cough up the game. Dak Prescott needed to move the Cowboys 86 yards in 46 seconds for the potential winning score — and promptly got 56 yards of Eagles' penalties to reach the 6-yard-line.

On the cusp of a stunning comeback, Prescott instead was sacked by Josh Sweat for an 11-yard loss.

After a penalty on the Cowboys moved them to the 27, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for 22 yards, but the wideout was tackled by Darius Slay at the 5 to end the game.

Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards.

The NFC champion Eagles are playing like a team capable of another deep postseason run — the kind that could easily become derailed with a significant injury to Hurts.

Hurts has downplayed the severity of the condition of his knee and scoffed at all questions — including when exactly he was hurt. He's yet to even show up on the injury report.