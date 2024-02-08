"I've never seen it this bad": North Texas parents describe flu surge

Parents concerned about the flu continuing to spread in schools

NORTH TEXAS — Doctors warn flu season is not messing around this year, as cases are on the rise in North Texas.

Parents around the metroplex reiterated the sentiment while discussing their students in school.

"They were like dominoes; they were dropping by the hour," said Sarah Cortes about her three students in Carroll ISD.

"I have never seen it this bad. I have a 5-year-old, a 7 and 8-year-old so we've seen 'sick kid' season for a while, but this is the worst I have ever seen it," she said.

When asked on social media, parents from the Grapevine, Grand Prairie, and Irving school districts all agreed that this year was worse than usual.

Doctors say it is.

"This is certainly more than we've seen over the past few years," said Dr. Carol Nwelue from Baylor Scott & White All Saints Fort Worth. "But also otherwise healthy people...most of them not requiring hospitalization, but we have seen a few."

The University of Texas at Arlington is reporting that cases of the flu have tripled this semester as compared to last. Meanwhile, Frost ISD in Navarro County has closed due to sickness for the rest of the week.

They follow a long list of at least eight other school districts to close over the past month.

Dr. Nwelue says the best thing you can do for your family is to stay vigilant.

"You can still get a flu shot, and help you protect yourself," she said."If you're going to be out and about, consider a mask. If you're around people who have symptoms, or if you have them, then stay home, stay away from others to decrease the spread."