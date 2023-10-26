ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As the field is getting spruced up, it's beginning to look a lot like the World Series at Globe Life Field.

"It's our job here to make memories and just to make sure the guests have the best experience possible," said Craig Hodnik, the director of guest services at Globe Life Field.

On Friday, a sold-out crowd of 40,000 fans will stream into the Arlington stadium for Game 1 of the World Series.

Globe Life Field hosted a World Series back in 2020 for the Dodgers and Rays as the pandemic took hold of the country, but for North Texans—it's different when it's your home team playing.

"It's beyond exciting, I've been here for three years and all I've heard about is the stories about 2010 and 2011 across the street at the old ballpark. So, it's so awesome to have our staff who did not experience that, to be able to experience it this time around," Hodnik said.

And it takes a lot of people to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"We'll have our highest staffing ever for this, which is fantastic," he said.

And a lot of food to keep thousands of hungry fans satisfied.

"We have to order a ton of stuff, whether that's ice, whether that's soda, whether that's the meat," said Casey Rapp, the general manager of Delaware North Sportservice.

While fans will still get to chow down on tasty treats like the "Big Tex Torta," which they introduced for the ALCS, and the ALDS "Super Slugger Cheese Sticks," Globe Life Field will also serve up new specialty foods for Game 1.

"I can't tell you exactly what it is...we'll release that before the game, but we have another large item that goes along with our 'Boomstick Burger' and our 'Boomstick Hotdog...' I'm also really excited working with Hurtado BBQ, he's now got a new item named after our great catcher Jonah Heim, called the 'Heim Hammer.'"

Between the ALCS and the World Series, the stadium will easily go through 60,000 pounds of brisket.

"Every day we want to create memories and make sure the guests have the best possible time, but now it's the World Series so it's time to up everything," Hodnik said.