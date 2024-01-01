It's a New Year, baby! Introducing North Texas' first additions in 2024

NORTH TEXAS - It's a girl for Arlington and a boy for Mansfield!

Naomi Samuel, a few hours old Medical City Arlington

Weighing in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, Naomi Samuel was Medical City Arlington's first baby of 2024 on New Year's Day. She said "hello world!" just a few minutes after midnight.

The hospital's labor and delivery team made sure Naomi made her debut in-style, decorated her suite with holiday-themed black and gold details. No Champagne though.

Across town, in Mansfield Clayton Bradley was hot on Naomi's heels, arriving an hour after midnight on New Year's Day at 1:10 a.m.

Clayton Bradley, a few hours old Methodist Mansfield

Weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 19.25 inches, Clayton was delivered by Heather Gardow, MD, OB-GYN on the medical staff at Methodist Mansfield. His parents, Colby Adair and Julie Rowe, and older siblings, Kayden and Kayleigh, were at his welcoming party of course.

"We're thrilled!"

Clayton also received a special gift basket and a new baby book as well.

Congratulations to both families on their new beginnings.