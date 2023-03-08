Watch CBS News
Local News

It's a boy! Dallas Zoo announces birth of baby elephant

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's a boy! The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the birth of a healthy, 290-pound elephant calf. 

Mlilo, an African elephant, delivered her second calf on Feb. 26 after 2 a.m. The calf weighed much more than Mlilo's first-born, Ajabu, who came in at about 175 pounds at birth.

The zoo says the baby is full of spunk and starting to get more curious. 

Jumbo Joy - Part 1 | ELEPHANT ANNOUNCEMENT by Dallas Zoo on YouTube

Mlilo and her baby will remain behind the scenes for the next several weeks. 

The zoo says they plan to announce the calf's name next week.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 3:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.