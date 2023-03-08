It's a boy! Dallas Zoo announces birth of baby elephant

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's a boy! The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the birth of a healthy, 290-pound elephant calf.

Mlilo, an African elephant, delivered her second calf on Feb. 26 after 2 a.m. The calf weighed much more than Mlilo's first-born, Ajabu, who came in at about 175 pounds at birth.

The zoo says the baby is full of spunk and starting to get more curious.

Mlilo and her baby will remain behind the scenes for the next several weeks.

The zoo says they plan to announce the calf's name next week.