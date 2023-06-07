It took 11 years and a yard sale for this stolen class ring to make it back to its rightful owner

Stolen class ring finds its way back to its owner 11 years later

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For more than a decade, one Prosper man with special needs has been searching for his class after it was stolen. It took eleven years but the ring is finally back on his finger.

Graduating from Prosper High School was one of the proudest moments of Michael Bramer's life. He was a football player and also voted most spirited. His parents celebrated by gifting him a very special senior ring.

"We knew that this was probably going to be the only time that he ever graduated from an educational institution, so we wanted it to be kind of a cool ring," his dad, Rob Bramer said.

The ring signified all his accomplishments but sadly, he only had it a few months before it was stolen from his locker.

"It was like who the heck would steal from anyone but.. yeah we were very angry," his mom, Kari Hatfield said.

For eleven long years, the ring went missing. Then one day, out of the blue, Michael's mom got a text message from a friend.

"She was letting me know that she had seen this post about this ring and it was for Michael," Hatfield said. "This wonderful woman named Kinga McCoy had posted it on "Celina and Prosper Moms" "Lost Class Rings" and then "Prosper Football Moms."

"She bought it at a yard sale for the one specific purpose of giving it back," Bramer said.

That night she surprised Michael with it.

"He thought maybe we were going to introduce him to a real wrestler so he was thinking that was what was going to happen, but it was even better than a wrestler," Kari said.

"I was so pumped!" Michael said. "Thank you for my class ring back! Thank you so much!"