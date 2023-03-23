Dallas homicide detectives investigating death of Isaias Esquivel, 17

Eye on Texas: Your statewide headlines for Thursday, March 23

DALLAS (CBSNewTexas) - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Isaias Esquivel, 17, was found deceased in the street.

They found Esquivel on March 22 in the 600 block of N. Prairie Avenue. Someone who was driving saw the teen lying motionless and called police.

Police are searching for whoever shot Esquivel.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.