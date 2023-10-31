Is a popular Dallas steakhouse haunted? Employees think so

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's known as a top dining destination for Dallas' biggest names, but apparently, Nick and Sam's also has an eerie history. Many of the employees believe the restaurant is haunted.

"This building was originally a morgue," owner Sam Romano said.

Romano said that built in the 1950s, it was used by the City of Dallas and the Old Parkland Memorial Hospital.

"After it was a morgue, it was Lawry's and now we've inherited it as a second-generation restaurant space," Romano said. "We're going into our 25th year and for those 25 years we've been hearing stories."

"I've seen a lot of stuff," Corporate Executive Chef Samir Dhurandhar said. "It doesn't freak me out anymore, but it's intriguing."

Dhurandhar said he's watched menus move, kitchen items fall off shelves and even spotted a spirit in the bar, not the drinking type.

"The wall behind that painting developed a smiley face and you can only see it from the middle of the dining room and it's a smiley face," he said. "Something is happy, something is good."

He sees it as a sign they're in good company and enjoys being able to serve his decadent dishes with a side of spooky!