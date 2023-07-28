City of Irving to spend $92M on aquatics & recreation center upgrades

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The City of Irving is growing, and fast.

It is exactly why city officials say some of their aquatic and recreation centers need a revamp. However, it won't be cheap.

During a budget meeting this past May, city council unanimously agreed on spending $92 million towards a multitude of upgrades to be completed simultaneously.

"Our oldest pool will be 70 years old next year," said Joseph Moses, the director of Irving Parks and Recreation. "I know that what we're building will serve Irving residents for the next 20, 30, 40 years. It's exciting to take part in that."

Lee Park Pool was built in 1962, the Lively Pool was built in 1959, and the Senter Park Pool was built in 1954. All three will see some sort of upgrade.

The plan is to demolish and rebuild Lively Pool, build a new neighborhood pool at Lee Park Recreation Center, and build an indoor aquatic facility at Senter Park Recreation Center. They also plan to build a first-of-its-kind, new multi-generational recreation and aquatics center at Mustang Park.

"I think the most exciting part of this is what we're doing at Mustang," Moses said. "We were able to acquire more land to expand that park all the way back to I-635. It's going to be something the city really needs."

The projects are mostly being funded by various city bonds approved by voters. "I am imagining these to bring that 'wow' factor. I know $92 million is a lot of money. People hear it and they get sticker shock. But that's the price to be in the game these days."

The goal is for all of the projects to be completed before or in 2026. Demolition is planned to begin at the Lively Pool next week.