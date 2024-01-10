Watch CBS News
Irving ISD floral design class volunteers at Rose Parade

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

IRVING - The floral design class at Nimitz High School in Irving took their talents to the national stage, taking part in building floats at the Rose Parade in Pasadena California. 

Teacher Rebecca Valdovinos says it was a dream come true. 

"I wanted students to see that floral design and the industry is more than just a small little arrangement. It's bigger than that," she said. 

And what better way to do that than sign them up to volunteer? 

Valdovinos applied back in August. 

Shortly after, they were chosen to work on the parade and Irving ISD covered the cost of the whole trip. 

"It was a thrill to be able to share this with them," she said. 

Eight students attended the trip and spent three days working on the floats for Honda, the San Diego Zoo, and the Boys and Girls Club of America. 

"There were thousands of flowers there, we had to immediately start cutting them and cleaning them..." said student Melissa Cruz. "It was a lot of hard work."

The students say it was an experience they will never forget, and one they hope Nimitz High School can make a tradition. 

"It was really amazing," said student Jamie Medina. "Hopefully other students get to experience it as well, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." 

