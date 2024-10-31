Irving Halloween display honors spirit of giving at "Pirate's Pantry"

IRVING — This Halloween, one Irving home is standing out not just for its haunted decor, but for its community spirit.

The "Pirate's Pantry" on Brockbank Drive is not only giving out treats but asking for food donations in return.

"When it comes to any holiday, we love to decorate," said homeowner Melissa Gentry.

Their yard is transformed into a spooky pirate scene, complete with skeletons, treasure chests, and a towering pirate ship.

But she didn't just stop with decorations. Gentry, a lifelong Irving resident, decided to turn their Halloween display into a food drive supporting Irving Crisis Ministries.

"I've seen them in action in our community," Gentry explained, "and I thought we could give back."

So far, the "Pirate's Pantry" has collected over 366 pounds of food, much of it Thanksgiving dinner essentials.

She says the community has embraced the idea, with visitors expressing gratitude for the chance to give back while enjoying the Halloween display.

"People's favorite part has been the mast," said Crystal Gentry. "They think it's pretty cool how we got the guy up there."

They hope their efforts will make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

Tonight is the last night to visit the Pirate's Pantry, located on Brockbank Drive in Irving.

Visitors are encouraged to bring donations and join in the spirit of giving this Halloween.