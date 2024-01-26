Investment to enhance Toyota Music Factory draws awe, corporate interest

IRVING- The largest entertainment district in Irving could see more patrons because of a multimillion-dollar investment.

Since it opened in 2018, millions of visitors have passed through Irving's Toyota Music Factory, the city's largest entertainment district.

"They always have concerts out here, so there's always something to do," said Blake Ramo.

Best friends Sydney Ford and Kalyn Flowers visited the Toyota Music Factory on Friday night for dinner and a movie.

"It's nothing too crazy; it's more like settled chill vibes. We can come and enjoy the atmosphere," said Sydney Ford.

On Thursday, Irving's City Council approved a $6 million plan to upgrade the entertainment district, including improvements to the plaza and outdoor stage, new signage, and remodeling several storefronts and outdoor patios.

"That would be cool, some more pizazz," Lauren Gattis said.

Last year, the entertainment hotspot brought in more sales and mixed beverage tax revenue than it had ever generated in its six-year history.

"It's a very successful venue, but as with anything, there's always room to improve," said Irving Assistant City Manager Phillip Sanders. "We want to be the best, and we think we are, of course."

Corporations are taking notice. Christus Health opened its headquarters next door last year.

Wells Fargo is building a half-billion-dollar campus across the street.

"One of the primary reasons they're moving there is because of the Toyota Music Factory," said Sanders.

Once the changes are in place, the developer, Brookfield Properties, can seek reimbursement from the city, paid for by tax revenue generated within the city-owned property.

"I mean, you have everything you need, so instead of going into downtown Dallas or having to go all the way into Irving, you have it all here," said Ford.

The city expects construction on the upgrades to be done sometime next year.