Investigation underway after man's body pulled from Lake Arlington, police say

NORTH TEXAS – An investigation is underway after an unidentified man's body was pulled from Lake Arlington on Friday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Surfside Court at about 12:10 p.m. after a resident reported seeing someone floating in the water, police said.

"The man did not have any identification on him and we do not yet know who he is," said Tim Ciesco, an Arlington police spokesman.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will now work to identify the man and determine the official cause and manner of death, police said.

"Based on the condition of the body, we believe it had been in the water for some time," Ciesco said. "There were no obvious signs of trauma."

The incident is being treated as a death investigation, police said.

