Investigation underway after 51-year-old man killed in fatal Dallas hit-and-run

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are looking to identify the drivers of two vehicles who they say might have been in the area of a fatal hit-and-run this weekend.

Around 10 p.m. June 11, an unknown vehicle that police say could be a possible pickup truck, was driving westbound in the 9200 block of Lake June Road when it hit a pedestrian and fled the location.

Police said the victim, identified as 51-year-old James Stockton, died at the scene. They also said the suspect vehicle should have front-end damage.  

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Eric Knight at 214-671-0020 or eric.knight@dallaspolice.gov.

