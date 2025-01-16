Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway on I-35E after apparent 2-vehicle crash in Ellis County

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ELLIS COUNTY – I-35E southbound at Red Oak Road in northern Ellis County was partially shut down Thursday morning due to heavy police presence after an apparent crash.

Several law enforcement officers were seen by the CBS News Texas Chopper at the scene, surrounding two SUVs that appeared to have crashed in the median. Chopper also saw two people getting treated by first responders.

Ellis County Sheriff, Red Oak police, Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen at the site of the incident.

CBS News Texas is working to confirm the events leading up to the apparent crash.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.