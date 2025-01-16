Investigation underway on I-35E after apparent 2-vehicle crash in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – I-35E southbound at Red Oak Road in northern Ellis County was partially shut down Thursday morning due to heavy police presence after an apparent crash.

Several law enforcement officers were seen by the CBS News Texas Chopper at the scene, surrounding two SUVs that appeared to have crashed in the median. Chopper also saw two people getting treated by first responders.

Ellis County Sheriff, Red Oak police, Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen at the site of the incident.

CBS News Texas is working to confirm the events leading up to the apparent crash.