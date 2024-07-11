Inside the Alpha Kappa Alpha conference in Dallas: "Soaring Together"

DALLAS — When you hear "sorority" you may think red cups and parties.

But for the last 116 years, the first Black Greek organization has been taking care of very serious business.

The legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. bookmarked another chapter with its 71st international conference soaring to greater heights in the heart of downtown Dallas.

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha lived up to their motto, breaking the previous Guinness World Record for packing the most hygiene kits in one hour, and putting together 8,500 kits.

"Well, it's more than a sorority, because we're a movement that really does change communities, change nations," said Evelyn Sample Oates.

AKA's storied legacy was born from determination at Howard University in 1908, known as the first and the finest.

One-hundred-sixteen years later, their legacy lives out loud.

AKAs are astronauts like Mae Jemison, journalists like Tamron Hall, change-makers like the late Eddie Bernice Johnson and even vice presidents like Kamala Harris.

"In 1908, women were not guaranteed the right to vote," said Harris. "There was not a single Black person in the United States Congress. And that year, 89 Black Americans were lynched. And that was just the number that was documented. And yet, despite all of this, and perhaps because of it, our founders believed in the power of sisterhood and service."

Harris spent Wednesday morning using the power of her platform to ignite the pillars of this sisterhood.

Boule convenes every two summers, with members from all 50 states and 11 countries satisfying sorority business, completing service projects and bonding as sisters.

Woven between the brilliance of pearls and the pink power is purpose.

"So all of us here are clear," said Harris, "while we have come a mighty long way, we have more work to do across our nation.

With more than 20,000 members registered for the 71st Boule in Dallas, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Take their legacy and their business very seriously.

"It's definitely a surreal experience," said Andrea-Rose Oates, who is attending Boule for the first time. "You know, coming to this convention for so many years as a little girl and then finally being old enough not only to be a member but also just to be a part of not only the business but a part of the whole experience. It's been a true blessing!"

Andrea-Rose Oates used to wait outside of the sessions while her mom, Evelyn Sample Oates handled business. Now, they're here side by side living the legacy.

"It's great," said Evelyn Sample Oates. "I'm just proud and I'm happy to be with her."

"Service to all mankind" isn't an empty motto for these members.

"For me, you know, being able to see myself not only in our leaders but also our vice president, Kamala Harris, it's a really it's a real feeling and it encourages me and other college members as well that we definitely can do it if we put our mind to it," said Andrea-Rose Oates.

It's a way of life.

"AKA has been a part of my life for 40 years," said Evelyn Sample Oates. "It's a major part of my life and you know it surrounds my community service work, my advocacy work. It's who I am"

