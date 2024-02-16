Innocent bystander struck by gunfire in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH – Two people were shooting at each other, striking an innocent bystander, police say.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 3100 block of NW 33rd Street, in the Northside neighborhood of Fort Worth.
The innocent bystander was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the suspects is in custody. Police believe the other suspect is in an apartment complex, where they are continuing their search.
