Innocent bystander struck by gunfire in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Two people were shooting at each other, striking an innocent bystander, police say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 3100 block of NW 33rd Street, in the Northside neighborhood of Fort Worth.

The innocent bystander was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is in custody. Police believe the other suspect is in an apartment complex, where they are continuing their search.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 8:09 PM CST

