Innocent bystander struck by gunfire in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Two people were shooting at each other, striking an innocent bystander, police say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 3100 block of NW 33rd Street, in the Northside neighborhood of Fort Worth.

The innocent bystander was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is in custody. Police believe the other suspect is in an apartment complex, where they are continuing their search.