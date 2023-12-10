Initial findings from fiery, deadly plane crash in Plano released

PLANO - Federal investigators released their first report since the fiery and deadly plane crash that happened in Plano just before Thanksgiving.

A single-engine, Mooney M20 plane crashed in a shopping center parking lot off West Park Boulevard on Nov. 21. Only the pilot was onboard, per the FAA. Texas Department of Public Safety identified the pilot as Elzie M. McDonald, of Arizona. He was just days away from celebrating his 88th birthday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, McDonald was flying from Arizona to visit family in Plano. He was attempting to land at Air Park-Dallas Airport in Collin County. The authorities say the plane didn't land and attempted a "go around."

Witnesses told authorities the plane's left wing dipped perpendicular to the ground before plunging straight down, crashing into the parking lot of the shopping center about half a mile from the airport.

The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash.