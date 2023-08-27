Inaugural game at new multi-million dollar stadium in Melissa lives up to the hype

MELISSA (CBSNewstexas.com) - If there's a high school stadium near you, the Friday night lights have likely been on.

But nowhere are they shining brighter than in the brand new stadium in Melissa that many are calling one of the most impressive in the nation.

They expected 10,000 fans in a town with a population of less than 5,000.

It's not just big and it's not just a football field.

When the Melissa Cardinals took the field for their first game in Coach Kenny Deel Stadium, the atmosphere, and energy was more than defensive end Nigel Smith ever expected.

"It really gives you a boost," said Smith. "It gets you real riled up and gets you high wanting to make a play with an audience and the crowd cheering."

That cheering crowd for this first game included the man the stadium is named after.

"I still get emotional about it you know," said Kenny Deel, the former Melissa ISD coach and stadium namesake. "I've known about this a long time but the reality of it is here tonight."

Longtime Melissa educator and coach, Deel was honored at midfield before kickoff.

While the marching band and cheerleaders prepared to perform on the field along with the football team, other Melissa students were involved behind the cameras streaming the game live as well as operating the huge video board.

In fact, two upper floors of the stadium hold classrooms, including one for medical training that allows students to help assist professionals during games.

"There's no stadium anywhere that puts academics in the stadium," said Duke Sparks, the district's Director of Community Partnerships and Athletic Operations. "What we want to do tonight is give everybody a world-class experience ... This truly is a project of love for the community of Melissa."

A community that lays its claim as the crown jewel of high football home fields.

"A $35 million stadium in a town this size," said John McGraw, a former Melissa ISD student. "You know, it's pretty mind-blowing."