In-N-Out restaurants invest in ending human trafficking

DALLAS-A burger chain is not exactly the place one would expect to hear talk about human trafficking, but that's exactly what's been happening all month at In-N-Out restaurants nationwide.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Restaurant employees wear pins to raise awareness and hand out lap mats that state "Help End Human Trafficking." The restaurant will match all donations this month 3-to-1 up to $300,000.

In 2016, the fast-food chain founded Slave 2 Nothing, an organization that's raised millions of dollars to help fight trafficking.

As the I-Team continues to dig into the issues of sex trafficking in North Texas, In-N-Out sent us a statement explaining its mission:

"The Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, founded by Lynsi Snyder and her husband, Sean Ellingson, in 2016, aims to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance abuse and/or human trafficking. In 2023, the Foundation granted $2.5 million to 117 organizations in the eight states where In-N-Out Burger conducts business.

Every January, we seek to actively engage with our customers in the ongoing fight against human trafficking during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Throughout this month, awareness is raised through our Associates wearing distinctive buttons, hosting can drives at each register, displaying signage at our drive-thru lanes and incorporating messages on our lap mats. These efforts are all aimed at addressing and combating human trafficking.

In-N-Out Burger underwrites all expenses and costs associated with the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation. This ensures that 100% of every dollar raised will go directly to organizations dedicated to ending human trafficking. We are happy to share that during the month of January In-N-Out Burger matches each donation 3-1. Customers are welcome to donate at Slave2Nothing.org or at any In-N-Out Burger location."



