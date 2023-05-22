Impact from deadly weekend shooting carries over to Leonard Middle School

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Students had to enter Leonard Middle School in Fort Worth through a metal detector Monday, and said they were isolated to first period classrooms, a day after a student was shot and killed at a nearby apartment complex.

Leonard Middle School in Fort Worth CBS 11 News

Fort Worth ISD didn't have enough substitutes to cover all the teachers at Leonard who didn't show up to work the last Monday of the school year.

Police K-9 teams could be seen at the front entrance of the school, however police said there was no known direct threat to the school.

As the day wore on though, a steady stream of parents walked to the front office to pick up their kids, who were texting and calling from classrooms where they were stuck.

The disruption followed the shooting death of a student Sunday at an apartment complex about two miles from the school. A second juvenile was also injured and hospitalized.

Toya Lawrence, who lives at 2900 Broadmoor, the complex where the incident happened, said rumors and talk had been building that something might also happen at the school.

"Don't even know if she's going to come to school the next few days," Lawrence said Monday while picking up her daughter early. "And hearing things about what may happen to the school because of retaliation and all that, she's better off being at home because I don't want her to be in nobody's crossfire."

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the boy who was killed.

Fort Worth Police have released little information about the shooting, except to say they were looking for three "undescribed" suspects.

Fort Worth ISD sent a letter to Leonard families Sunday that they were working with investigators. They also made counselors available to students who may need them.

Police have staffed additional officers this week at some campuses in the city that may have had some problems in the past.