Seats for Soldiers giving ill, wounded service members a night to remember in Dallas

DALLAS - It is hard to put into words what a day away from the rigors of recovery can mean.

"It feels good, it feels great, wonderful," said First LT Matthew Finke. Finke, from Denison, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

More than 100 service members including wounded, ill, and hospitalized individuals from the Texas National Guard and Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio came to Dallas for an amazing experience.

Doug Dunbar

Capt Spencer McPhee from Arlington is the detachment commander who oversees the care of all these heroes.

"Do you anticipate seeing smiles today from people who you don't normally see smiles from," CBS News Texas' Doug Dunbar asked.

"Definitely," McPhee said, "depending on some of our soldiers, issues they're going through our tough, life isn't easy for them, right? But an event like this, it's hard not to be happy for at least a few hours, right?"

Boarding the donated American Airlines flight, soldiers washed away their daily concerns under a water canon goodbye, and in the care of an all-volunteer flight crew, from the cockpit to the cabin.

"Why do they join the military, and risk their lives for all of us? It's the least we can do," American Airlines flight attendant Jennifer Murphy said.

It’s a heroes welcome @DFWAirport for the 120 soldiers recovering at @BrookeArmyMed. Next up on this Seats for Soldiers journey, dinner at @NickSamsSteak then court side for the @dallasmavs ! The entire day, and the hearts behind it, live on @CBSNewsTexas at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/MkmFfxeLl5 — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) January 29, 2024

"I'm a veteran so, and most of my family members served as well," said Shawn Ammons, a flight attendant with American Airlines.

The Hero's welcome at DFW led to the most elegant mess hall ever at Nick and Sam's restaurant in Dallas. And then courtside seats for soldiers at the AAC, courtesy of Mavs season ticket holders.

Doug Dunbar

Club Maverick members were given the opportunity to donate their tickets, which opened up another 400 seats with a combined face value of more than $40,000. Through a collaborative effort with VetTix, the seats are reserved for active duty, veteran/retiree, Gold Star family, and surviving spouse military members.

"It's awesome, can't complain," said Lionel Ross, with the U.S. Army. "They've been treating us like VIPs!

The realities of their sacrifices will be back tomorrow, but for tonight, the real heroes in this house, will never even touch the ball.

"Want to say thank you to everyone involved, love you. America, let's go. "