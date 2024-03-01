I-Team: TxDOT spends $300,000 on average to install lights & a gate at a train crossing

A recent CBS News Texas I-Team investigation revealed more than over 3,000 train crossings across Texas are missing a crucial safety feature—crossing gates. Even after fatal crashes, the installation of these gates can take years, and in some cases, they are not installed at all.

Current Situation:

In the past five years, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has managed to install gates at 21 crossings. While there are plans to install gates and lights at an additional 35 crossings in the next two years, this still leaves thousands of train crossings without the safety measures.

Cost and Challenges:

TxDOT estimates that the cost of installing gates and lights at every one of these crossings would exceed $1 billion. Given the current funding level, it would take nearly 200 years to complete this task.

State officials said, on average it costs $300,000 to install gates and lights at a crossing.

$300,000? Why is it so expensive?

According to TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, the high cost reflects the extensive construction work required. Installing a crossing gate involves more than just placing a light and gate. Utilities must be routed to the location, and physical improvements to the crossing itself are often necessary to ensure proper functioning of the lights and gates.

National Perspective:

Texas is not alone in facing these challenges. Other state transportation departments have reported similar costs for installing gates and lights at train crossings. Some states even incur expenses of up to $400,000 per crossing.

Cost Estimates:

The U.S. Department of Transportation website previously estimated the cost of installing lights and gates to be between $150,000 and $300,000, based on 2015 dollars. Considering inflation, the updated cost range is now between $250,000 and $400,000.