I-635 westbound in Irving shut down after deadly crash

IRVING – The westbound lanes of I-635 in Irving are shut down Saturday morning as Irving police investigate a deadly crash.

The highway is closed just before the MacArthur Boulevard exit. Irving police confirmed to CBS News Texas that the crash involved several cars and at least one person has died.

Investigators expect the westbound lanes to remain closed at least until noon on Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to seek a different route until that time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

