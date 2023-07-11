Fort Worth shooting leads to closure of I-35W; investigation underway

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The southbound lanes of I-35W are shut down while police investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. after a vehicle pulled up to another and "opened fire on the driver," which caused an accident.

The suspect vehicle left the area going southbound on I-35, police said. The victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.