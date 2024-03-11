Watch CBS News
Portion of I-35E in DeSoto reopens after multi-vehicle accident

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DeSOTO – A major accident involving an 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-35E Monday morning. It reopened shortly after the accident. 

Police say the accident took place on southbound I-35E in DeSoto. 

The stretch of southbound I-35E between Parkerville Road and Bear Creek Road was completely closed ahead of rush hour Monday.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident. Police say "anyone injured in the accident has been transported to the hospital and is expected to make a recovery."

This story is developing.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 5:28 AM CDT

