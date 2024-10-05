Hurst teen at center of Amber Alert found, Texas DPS says

HURST — The teen girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hurst Police Department.

Texas DPS issued the Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday night.

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Hurst PD said they received a call that the teen returned home.

Hurst PD said she returned unharmed and that her disappearance appears to be voluntary at this time.

According to police, the teen suffers from mental health issues.

On Wednesday, the teen's adoptive parents said they were scared for their daughter's life and had no idea where she was.

The teen's father said he and his daughter went for a walk up a hill near a park in Hurst on Sunday, but he dropped by home quickly and told her to meet him at the top of the hill. But when he got there, she was gone.

Her parents said another family on the other side of the park ran into her later that night.

The teen's family recently discovered a long-term care facility for her in Arkansas, and she found out she might be leaving this week. Her parents said she was very anxious about this and that might have triggered her.