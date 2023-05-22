Dallas-based Hunger Busters temporarily shuts down after theft of HVAC system

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A local organization that works to feed kids in Dallas for free says it was forced to shut down after someone stole their HVAC system.

Hunger Busters on Sylvan Avenue makes over 3,500 meals a day for students and now there's a concern for those who rely on free meals because it was forced to close.

The owner tells CBS News Texas that they temporarily closed because they do not have a way to store any of their food.

"We walked over to our walk-in cooler where all of our fruits and vegetables, meat and cheese is stored and we noticed that the temperature gauge was tremendously high," CEO of Hunger Busters, Dr. Latame Phillips said.

Phillips showed what's left of their facilities after someone broke in and stole their HVAC system, compressor and copper.

"Several boxes had been overturned, the bags had been gone through..." Phillips said. "[The cooler's] pipes have been stolen and removed."

Now, Phillips says he's looking at least $50,000 worth of repairs and they can't feed kids who need free meals right now.

"It's also devastating to me because this is my life passion and so knowing that we can't do our work," Phillips said. "It's tremendously emotional for me."

On top of that, he said he lost all the food they were supposed to prep and serve to students this week.

"Our compressor wasn't cooling off the unit the way it's supposed to. We tried to save what we could but most of it was ruined and damaged," Phillips said.

As police look for answers, at least 11 Dallas ISD schools and several other summer programs are in jeopardy.

"Being that camp starts June 7 and we're at the end of May, I'm kind of already scrambling mentally trying to figure out how I'm going to get those few days of campus lunches covered," Michala Davis with Dallas Leadership Foundation said. "I don't know what I'm going to do as of now."

"Every day there are students that depend on us for meals, so the cost is innumerable just because without us, there are students who aren't going to eat tonight," Phillips said.

Hunger Busters is trying to fundraise in hopes of reopening soon, for more on how you can help, click here.