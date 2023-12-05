Watch CBS News
Hundreds show up to trash plan to build recycling plant by Silver Creek

By Jason Allen

FORT WORTH - Hundreds of people packed a high school auditorium Tuesday night to trash a Houston company's proposal for a construction waste recycling facility in Tarrant County.

The project would accept as much as 450 tons of concrete, wood, metal and plastic daily, separating and salvaging what it could for recycling.

The location of the plant however, in the rural northwest corner of the county, adjacent to Silver Creek, and about a half mile from Lake Worth, has drawn concerns from residents and elected officials over potential water, air, noise and traffic impacts. 

Texas Representative Charlie Geren requested the public meeting at Brewer High School with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, as it closed down the period for public comment on BAP Kennor's application to operate on the 6-acre site.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill, Fort Worth city council member Macy Hill were among other elected officials stating their clear opposition to the project.

The TCEQ will consider all the submitted comments before coming to a decision on the company's application.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 10:37 PM CST

