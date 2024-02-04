Hundreds of protestors gather near the Texas border to voice their concerns on immigration

Hundreds of protesters from around the country convoy to southern border rally

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — In a demonstration marked by a fervent call for stricter border security, hundreds of protesters from various corners of the nation converged in Eagle Pass, Texas, to voice their concerns against illegal immigration.

This organized effort culminated in a rally on a private ranch 20 miles north of Eagle Pass, where tensions over border control persist.

The rally, reminiscent of both a Trump campaign event and a religious revival, included speeches, songs, and moments that echoed sermons. The gathering concluded a five-day convoy across the country by the group to advocate for decisive action on Texas's southern border.

The attendees, comprising a relatively small but determined group, shared a common sentiment: a call for a resolution to the border crisis that transcends political affiliations.

Addressing the crowd on the private ranch, Collin County Representative Keith Self said, "We need the American people to start voicing their frustrations. My colleagues in Congress hear it all the time. The American people are so frustrated with the federal government."

Participants who attended the rally echoed Self's statement.

"If we stay at home and sit on our butts, we are going to get mowed over," said Scottie Clay, a participant from Arizona. "This country will be gone."

On Sunday, the focus will be shifted back to Eagle Pass, where as many as 14 Republican governors are expected to show their support for his stance on border security.