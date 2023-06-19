Hundreds of North Texans celebrate first Juneteenth block party held in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — This weekend, communities across the country are celebrating Juneteenth—a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

In Dallas, the Deep Ellum Foundation hosted a Juneteenth block party where hundreds of people came out to celebrate despite the Heat Advisory issued across parts of North Texas.

It was the first Juneteenth block party held in Deep Ellum, and medics were on standby in case anyone needed medical assistance due to the heat.

"When I came to the Deep Ellum Foundation to take on the 150th anniversary, I was shocked to find out that nothing was ever done for Juneteenth," said Will Haggins IV, the events and programs manager for the Deep Ellum Foundation.

It was a celebration of not only Juneteenth, but the Black music and culture that's influenced so much of Deep Ellum's history. The event featured performances by local Black musicians, national artists like Dru Hill and 30 Black-owned businesses.

"It's really important because in my eyes, it's history. We can say that we were a part of the very first one that they had, it's a huge opportunity," said Monique Bell, the owner of Belluxury Design—one of the featured businesses.

It was also a chance to reflect on the meaning of the now federal holiday.

"It just means a celebration of the Black culture, of our ancestors...it's our family history, it's very important that we come out here and celebrate and be in unity with one another," said Kashante Keelen.

Visitor Jamie Brayden had knee surgery two weeks ago, so her family was concerned about her coming out in the heat but she told them she had to go.

"I needed to see how, where Juneteenth really comes from. I needed to see how they do this, how they celebrate," she said.

For Brayden, Juneteenth is a reminder of her family's rich history.

"They were sharecroppers. So for me, I am proud of who I am. But I'm more proud of whose I am," she said. "People's families worked so things wouldn't be hard, and it's not just for us, it's for everybody."