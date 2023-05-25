Hundreds gather to observe passing of 1 year since Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Hundreds attended Wednesday night's memorial service and prayer vigil to observe the passing of one year since the Uvalde school shooting.

There were also some special visitors who survived another school shooting with a message that resonated with this town.

Music filled a Uvalde amphitheater on Wednesday night.

It set the tone for moving memorial service attended by those directly impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The crowd of hundreds released butterflies into the evening sky.

While child survivors from room 112 lit the first of many candles that would grow brighter as the sun set, there were political leaders in attendance.

There were only a few speakers, which included two survivors of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, where 26 students and teachers were killed.

"We don't need to live this way and we shouldn't have to die this way," one speaker said.

They drew applause when they advocated for stricter gun laws that victim's families in Uvalde have lobbied for in Texas.

"It has been almost 10 and a half years since our shooting in our own town, and while some progress has been made, it's not nearly enough we're sad and we're angry," another speaker said. "We're sad that you all have to endure this pain we're angry that as children, we bare the burden of fighting for lives in a learning environment that should be safe."