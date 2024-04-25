Humid, cloudy Thursday ahead of stormy weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We're tracking more showers and storms, even for your weekend.

As we move through your Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies in North Texas. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most areas will remain dry for much of this day. It will be warm and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Then, late tonight, heads up. A few strong to severe storms are possible overnight into Friday.

In fact, Friday is a Weather Alert. We're tracking a few strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas Friday morning into the afternoon. Storms that develop could produce large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We'll watch the storms closely.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Friday. It will be warm and windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Let's stay weather aware this weekend. We're tracking several round of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday, pay attention to the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, especially by afternoon. However, the highest storm chances will arrive Saturday evening and night into Sunday. Storms that develop could again produce large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s this weekend.

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.