How to watch the Fort Worth Parade of Lights

FORT WORTH — For many North Texans, the GM Financial Parade of Lights is an annual tradition to kick off the holiday season. Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of downtown Fort Worth this Sunday as the parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

But if crowds are not your thing, or if you would rather stay home and watch the festivities from your own couch, CBS News Texas has you covered.

As the official media sponsor of the parade, we will carry the entire parade, live on our sister station KTXA 21. You can also watch it on our CBS News Texas streaming channel which you can find in our app, on Roku or Pluto TV and many other streaming platforms.

Click here to watch the parade live on Sunday, November 24th, at 6 p.m. CT.

Madison Sawyer and Carmen Blackwell will be at the parade and will serve as the broadcast's official emcees.

The Fort Worth Parade of Lights was first staged in 1983 to help Fort Worth celebrate family and togetherness in a spirited way. It has grown to become one of the top illuminated parades in the country.

This year's theme is Holiday Wishes. We hope you can join us in person or on the live stream.