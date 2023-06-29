How to prepare your car for the heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As many people hit the roads during this busy summer travel season, AAA Texas said it's important to keep in mind to check your vehicle out before any trips, especially your tires in this heat.

This is blow out season according to AAA Texas – when they see the highest number of people stranded on the roadways because of a flat tire.

Between Friday and Tuesday, AAA Texas predicts they will see over 21,000 roadside rescues in Texas alone.

So here's what you need to do according to AAA Texas.

Make sure you have properly inflated tires, if you're driving on under inflated tires like under 30 psi, that can actually cause tires to overheat and increases the likelihood of a blowout.

Have at least 4/32 of an inch of tread, if it's below that, you want to take that tire in and have it changed especially if you're driving on a hot surface.

Also in a lot of newer cars don't have spare tires with them so if you do have a flat—purchase another tire—that way you don't have to pay the expensive towing fee to the shop.

"Tire safety is so important not only because you want to mitigate the risk of a blowout, it also takes away from your fuel economy and with gas being over $3 an hour certainly that's something that a lot of drivers probably want to keep in mind," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesperson.

The top reasons AAA Texas respond to calls in the heat right now, flat tires, dead batteries and engine problems.

Besides your tires, check you belts, hoses and remove corrosion as this heat can affect those too.

"Heat and vibration are a battery's worst enemy and so if your battery is over 3 years old, you're taking a road trip with someone for the Fourth of July it's not a bad idea to have a trusted mechanic take a look at your battery see how much life is left on it. These extreme temperatures can really do a number on our batteries it can cause the fluid inside to evaporate which leads to corrosion on the battery terminal so open up your hood check your battery terminals," added Armbruster.

And here are some good items to keep with you when you are traveling around—or if you're taking a road trip this summer.

A tool kit

Jumper cables

Flashlight

A charged cell phone

Bottled water for you and all your passengers

A quick tip to check your tread: take a quarter, turn it upside down put it up against the tread, if you can see the top of Washington's head you don't have enough tread on your tires.