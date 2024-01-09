How former Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson said she achieved legislative success

DALLAS - Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson said she didn't chase TV cameras, but instead preferred to work quietly behind the scenes.

During an interview in November 2021, days after she announced she would retire, she told CBS News Texas that she regularly tried to reach out to Texas Republicans, in addition to Democrats, on a variety of projects related to science, infrastructure and transportation.

"We've had some very interesting members from this state. They go from one end to the other philosophically, but I don't know any of them that I haven't been able to have a conversation with, maybe do a project or two with because I try my best not to judge what I think they're on the wrong track for. Because they could easily judge me the same way. That doesn't mean it changes my philosophy, but what it does do, it helps me look beyond that and talk about what I needed to talk about with them to get things done."

The congresswoman said she took pride in doing her homework about issues.

She helped sponsor legislation in the House that ultimately led to the creation of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Locally, she won $700 million dollars in a federal grant for DART so it could expand its light rail to DFW International Airport.

Johnson also helped pass a bill in the House that ended the flight restrictions known as the Wright Amendment at Dallas Love Field.

"I am proud of my record. I am proud of the things I've been able to help our entire area, our entire state. I lost no time attempting to help wherever I could. I'm not always pleased with the way my state does things, but I love my state and I'll do whatever I can to make it a better state."

She also said she was able to achieve more by remaining on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that she was first assigned when she took office in 1993.

The congresswoman said she took pride in doing her homework and research on an issue to help her constituents and also her commitment and advocacy for STEM education: science, technology, engineering, and math -- particularly for women and girls.

She was able to do so while serving on the committee and had worked her way up during the past three decades to become the first African-American woman to chair that committee.

Because Johnson became a committee chair in Congress, she received an official portrait back in November, 2022, a month before she retired.

Two of her three great-granddaughters unveiled her portrait.

The congresswoman said she hoped her life's work would inspire them and she had a message for all young people.

"When I look at those faces and see those bright shining eyes, I really do feel I've been part of making this a better world for them. You work for change. I try not to be angry about what happened before the change. But be focused on bringing more change and encourage young people not to let obstacles discourage them, but encourage them to achieve their goals."

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack