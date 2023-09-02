Watch CBS News
How a 5-year-old golf prodigy found his world championship swing

By Mike Kinney

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - While most five year old kids are gearing up for kindergarten, Lincoln Lewis was gearing up for golf. 

As one of the youngest children competing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, Lincoln came in 9th place. His parents say he started playing with toy clubs before he was two years old and then quickly moved to real golf clubs at three.

CBS News Texas photojournalist Mike Kinney spoke with Lincoln's parents and coach about how the young golfer found his swing.

lincoln-lewis.png
5-year-old Lincoln Lewis takes a swing at a golf ball at Stonebridge Country Club in McKinney, Texas. Mike Kinney / CBS News Texas

