Houston airports closed as winter storm dumps several inches of snow in South Texas

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

All airports in Houston shut down on Jan. 21 as a winter storm barreled through South Texas. 

Effective at 12 a.m. Tuesday, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport suspended flight operations due to the extremely hazardous road conditions, officials said. They also advised travelers from driving to the airports.

Harris County and surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service said to expect hazardous to impossible driving conditions. There is also a cold weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Once that expires, an extreme cold watch goes into effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A reopening date wasn't announced but Houston Airports said it is coordinating with airline partners and is closely monitoring weather conditions to determine when it will be safe to reopen and resume flight operations. While the airports are closed, officials said there are teams on-site 24/7 preparing for the airports to reopen.

According to the National Weather Service, as of late Tuesday morning, 2 inches of snow was recorded at IAH, in North Houston and 3 inches were recorded at HOU, in South Houston.

The airports advised travelers with existing travel plans to contact their airline for rebooking options. 

Meanwhile, about 85 miles east of Houston in Beaumont, a blizzard warning was in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

