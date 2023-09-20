Hot weather, chance for storms across North Texas

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 90s

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 90s

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 90s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we move through your Wednesday, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly for areas east of I-35E in the eastern parts of North Texas. Most areas will be dry, though. Rain chances are around 20-30%.

Wednesday night, there will be mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

On Thursday, a few more isolated showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. In fact, parts of North Texas are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) to see a few strong storms. Otherwise, there will be partly cloudy skies and highs will be in the mid 90s.

On Friday, a couple of showers are possible and highs will be in the mid 90s.

This weekend will not be a washout, but a few storms are possible. A cold front will slide in from the northwest, giving way to a few scattered showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday. Storm chances are around 40-50% Saturday night into Sunday. A few storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Although Saturday is the first day of fall, it won't feel like it. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday.

A few storms are also possible on Monday, especially early in the day. Highs will be near 90.