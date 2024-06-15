Hot, sunny Father's Day weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — The sunshine and heat will continue this Father's Day weekend. Mornings are in the mid-70s with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s. The humidity isn't too high, so it only feels a couple of degrees hotter than the ambient temperature. Please remember heat safety precautions.

If you are looking for a unique adventure this weekend, consider the Arlington Gem and Mineral Club annual show at the Grapevine Convention Center. It starts Saturday and continues Sunday. It is an indoor event so a great way to stay cool.

We hit the repeat button on your Father's Day forecast but add in a little more wind.

Gulf moisture will begin to stream into North Texas early next week, increasing the humidity and allowing for a few more clouds. There could be a tropical depression or tropical storm form in the southwestern Gulf early next week. The heaviest rain from it is headed into Mexico and along the Texas coast.

But by Wednesday and Thursday, some of the deeper moisture and showers could make it into parts of North Texas.

Once the system moves inland, things will dry out again heading into next weekend with temperatures back in the mid-90s.