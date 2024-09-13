Hometown rider hopes to win big at SuperMotocross at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH – Speed, adrenaline, and a whole lot of fun.

That's what you can expect tomorrow at Texas Motor Speedway as the second leg of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs kicks off, which means high-flying dirt bike racing on a specially built course at the racetrack.

"The going to battle, the racing and just the intensity of it. I love that aspect of it," said Grant Harlan, one of the racers competing this weekend.

Two wheels, one engine, no limits – SuperMotocross is coming to Texas Motor Speedway.

The legendary raceway got a makeover this week and welcomed some different gearheads.

"My blood is dirt bikes," said Harlan, who lives in Justin, Texas. He wants to give the hometown fans a show.

"Everyone loves big jumps. The jumps are cool, some of these guys get pretty steezy over those and throw some big whips. But I think at the end of the day, when you see the guys battling to the death and going after it in the turns, the blocked passes, the takeouts, things like that, I think that's what really gets the fans going," he said.

Pain is temporary. Glory is forever.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. They include access to the speedway's fan zone, which opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.