Homeowners, plumbers race to unthaw frozen pipes before it's too late

CARROLLTON-Manuel Navarette knows artic blasts bring frigid weather, burst pipes, and homeowners in need.

"We had an idea that once it started thawing out, we're going to start getting a lot of calls," Navarette said.

He's been on the phone and in his vehicle for Levy & Sons, advising on how to save frozen pipes.

Zach McGrath is a customer who thought he had done everything right. The Wyoming native thought Texas would be a more effortless endurance than the snowfall back home.

"We're used to it. We're used to feet of snow, negative degrees," McGrath said.

He could not prepare for the unpredictable outcome even after doing everything correctly.

"We opened up all the faucets, sink faucets, not bath faucet, which ruined us this time," McGrath said.

Navarette said many believe thawing out the annoyance of frozen pipes is a 'do-it-yourself(DIY)' project, but it's not.

CBS News got mixed reactions from several plumbing professionals. Navarette says it's not a situation where the clock is on your side.

"Shut your water off and wait for a plumber to arrive," Navarette said. "If you tried to thaw pipes yourself and the pipe did burst, once that pipe falls out, it's going to have the full pressure of your water lines behind it, spreading water everywhere in seconds."

McGrath's pipes got insulated, but it became so cold in his garage that his preparation froze.

"He had water dripping. He has his pipes insulated," Navarette said. "We're seeing a lot of pipes that are insulated with house insulation around them still freezing."

Navarette warns that leaks could still happen even with frost proof planning for outdoor faucets.