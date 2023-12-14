Homemade bomb found at McKinney cemetery

MCKINNEY – A homemade bomb was found at a cemetery in McKinney Thursday morning, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

It was recovered at the Scott Cemetery off County Road 161. Deputies secured the area and found the object wrapped in black tape.

Deputies then requested assistance from the Plano Police Department bomb squad. The bomb squad determined that the object was an improvised explosive device, or a homemade bomb.

The incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. CCSO says there is no threat of danger to the public.

There is no information about where the bomb came from.