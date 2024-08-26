Water line break severely damages Fort Worth homes

FORT WORTH — Homes were damaged when a water line in Fort Worth was struck by a utility crew doing directional boring on Monday. CBS News Texas has crews on the scene, talking with homeowners who are currently surveying the damage.

Fort Worth Water said the extent of the damage won't be known until the broken pipe is exposed; however, the break to the 33-inch line along Trinity Blvd. is isolated and repairs should begin soon.

Fort Worth Water said it does not anticipate any customers will be without water while the repair is made. Customers in the area may see a slight reduction in water pressure until the line is placed back in service.

The water line break has forced Hurst to ask residents to stop outdoor watering for the next 24 hours and limit water usage to essential business and personal needs.