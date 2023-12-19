Watch CBS News
CBS News Texas anchors share their favorite holiday memories, activities and more!

Happy holidays from CBS News Texas! Our anchors are sharing their favorite Christmas memories, activities and more.

Karen Borta has ornaments with her children's handprints on them that she says are one of her favorite things about decorating for Christmas. Now that they're adults, they also help hang them on the tree.

Karen Borta says these ornaments are most special to her 00:30

Meteorologist Brittany Rainey says one of her favorite holiday traditions is making cookies with family - what's your favorite holiday tradition?!

Brittany Rainey's favorite Christmas tradition?! Cookies of course! 00:20

Doug Dunbar's family Christmas tree is full of ornaments and memories. Do you collect ornaments or have a themed Christmas tree?!

Doug Dunbar shows us around his Christmas tree 00:30

Keith Russell says his pancakes and sausage are world famous - better than your local pancake joint! Is there a popular dish you make during the holiday season?

Keith Russell shows you how to make his famous breakfast 00:30

Ken Molestina nearly burned his house down last Christmas and is reminding you to practice safe cooking and to dispose of your grease properly this holiday season!

Ken Molestina reminds you to practice safe cooking on Christmas 00:30

Madison Sawyer is spending the holidays with her family, including her 1-year-old son, Charles. This time last year, he was in the NICU and this year, they get to celebrate at home.

Merry Christmas from Madison Sawyer and her 1-year-old Charles! 00:20

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett has an ornament on his tree that was gifted to him by his girlfriend when he was 7! Do you have any special ornaments or decorations around your house for the holidays?!

Scott Padgett has had this ornament for how long?! 00:15
First published on December 19, 2023 / 7:34 PM CST

