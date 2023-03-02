Historic 130-year-old Granbury building 'The Nutt House Hotel' damaged after fire

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A historic building in Granbury caught fire early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told CBS News Texas that The Nutt House Hotel went into flames around 1 a.m. And though the fire has since been put out, there's still no word on what caused it.

The historical Texas landmark—located in Historic Granbury Square—was built in 1893 and known for it's unique architecture.

No injuries were reported as the building was closed due to renovations.