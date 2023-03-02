Watch CBS News
Local News

Historic 130-year-old Granbury building 'The Nutt House Hotel' damaged after fire

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Historic Granbury building catches fire
Historic Granbury building catches fire 00:36

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A historic building in Granbury caught fire early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told CBS News Texas that The Nutt House Hotel went into flames around 1 a.m. And though the fire has since been put out, there's still no word on what caused it.

The historical Texas landmark—located in Historic Granbury Square—was built in 1893 and known for it's unique architecture. 

No injuries were reported as the building was closed due to renovations.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.