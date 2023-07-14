Watch CBS News
High schoolers compete in 30th Solar Car Challenge

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - High school teams from around the country have traveled to the Texas Motor Speedway for the 30th Solar Car Challenge

Students work all year long designing, creating and assembling their solar cars. The challenge takes the teams on a near weeklong adventure from DFW to Palmdale, California.

Along the way, teams negotiate any weather changes and car breakdowns. They travel as a caravan for the nearly 1000-mile journey. But before the cars make it on the road, they must pass inspection, or "Scutineering," ensuring the cars safety and road worthiness.

The team who drives the most miles to Palmdale is declared the winner. Regardless of who wins, the Solar Car Challenge is designed to promote collaboration between the teams and encourage student's interest in Science, Engineering and Alternative Energy.  

